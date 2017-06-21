BASEBALL

Players agree to terms

One player with Arkansas ties drafted in last week's MLB amateur draft has been assigned to a minor league team, while several others have agreed to terms with their new teams.

Pitcher Tyler Zuber (Arkansas State/White Hall), who was chosen by the Kansas City Royals in the sixth round, has been assigned to the Royals' rookie league team in Burlington, N.C. The Burlington Royals begin their season Thursday against the Kingsport (Tenn.) Mets.

Three other pitchers and a catcher have signed with their new teams. Pitcher Ty Tice (UCA/Prairie Grove) agreed to terms with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, while former Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Cannon Chadwick signed with the New York Mets on Tuesday for $10,000, which was well below his slot value of $139,700. Pitcher Christopher Hunt (Henderson State/Greenwood) and catcher Cameron Knight (UALR) both agreed to terms with the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. The terms for Hunt and Knight were not disclosed.

Two Arkansas Razorbacks signees signed wth professional teams Tuesday. Iowa Western Community College pitcher Daniel Tillo signed with the Royals for $557,500, according to MLB.com, about $60,000 under slot value for the 92nd overall pick. High school outfielder Canaan Smith, who was taken 122nd overall out of Rockwall, Texas, signed with the New York Yankees for $497,500, which is $64,400 more than slot value.

Minor league assignments for the five players who signed Tuesday have not yet been determined. Pitcher Trevor Stephan (Razorbacks), who signed with the Yankees on Friday, also has not received a minor league assignment.

-- Todd J. Pearce, Matt Jones

Thompson's contract details emerge

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has signed new baseball assistant coach Nate Thompson to a two-year contract that employs him through the 2019 season.

Thompson, who spent the past three seasons at Missouri State, will be paid $165,000 per year in his role as the Razorbacks' hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. His contract, which was signed Friday, includes a no-compete clause with other SEC programs. That clause is waived for a job as a head coach.

Terms of the contract were made available through an open records request.

Thompson would owe the university $80,000 if he leaves for any non-head coaching position prior to June 30, 2018. That buyout is cut in half to $40,000 the next year.

Non-cumulative incentives in Thompson's contract include bonuses worth one month of base pay for an SEC championship or participation in the NCAA Tournament; 1½ months base pay for an appearance in the NCAA super regional round; two months base pay for a trip to the College World Series; and three months base pay for a national championship.

Thompson was hired last week to replace Tony Vitello, who spent four seasons in the role before he was hired as Tennessee's head coach June 7. Vitello received a raise to $160,256 after the Razorbacks' appearance in the College World Series in 2015.

-- Matt Jones

All-Stars see game canceled

Outfielder Forrestt Allday (AA Angels/UCA) and third baseman Brian Anderson (AA Marlins/Razorbacks) were scheduled to represent the Mobile BayBears and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, respectively, in the Southern League All-Star Game in Pensacola, Fla., on Tuesday, but the game was canceled because of inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Cindy.

Allday has the second-highest batting average in the Southern League (.323) and has gone 12 for 31 (.387) with 4 RBI and 4 runs scored in his past 10 games through Sunday. Anderson, who would have played in an All-Star Game for the third consecutive season, is batting .249 this season with 10 home runs and 40 RBI.

League play resumes Thursday with Jacksonville beginning a series against the Jackson Generals (AA Diamondbacks) in Jackson, Miss., while Mobile hosts the Tennessee Smokies (AA Cubs).

-- Todd J. Pearce

Strong earns postseason honor

University of Central Arkansas sophomore first baseman Hunter Strong was named a second-team selection to the American Baseball Coaches Association's All-Central Region team.

Strong, a first-team all-Southland Conference selection, started all 60 games for the Bears this season and led the conference with a school-record 24 doubles, which ranked eighth nationally. He also led the league with 86 hits, was second with 126 total bases and fourth with a .351 batting average.

VOLLEYBALL

Razorbacks release 2017 schedule

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's 2017 schedule was released Tuesday. It features 13 home matches, 10 matches against 8 teams that played in last year's NCAA Tournament -- including 3 at home -- 6 top-25 RPI opponents and 4 first-time opponents.

The season begins Aug. 25 against Cal State-Bakersfield in the Arkansas Classic at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks will then face Louisiana-Monroe and Utah State on Aug. 26 before playing in nonconference tournaments at Kansas State, UC Santa Barbara and SMU. During the nonconference schedule, Arkansas will face four teams that played in last year's NCAA Tournament in Kansas State, Wisconsin, Southern Cal and SMU.

SEC play begins Sept. 20 against Tennessee in a midweek matchup at Barnhill Arena, followed by a weekend match against defending league co-champion Florida. During the final month of the regular season, four of the Hogs' seven matches are against NCAA Tournament teams from last year -- Texas A&M on Nov. 5, at Florida on Nov. 10, at Missouri on Nov. 19 and Kentucky on Nov. 22.

MOTOR SPORTS

Regional results to appear Thursday

The regional motor sports results that would normally appear in today's editions will appear in Thursday's editions.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 06/21/2017