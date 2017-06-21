Home /
Style: Get your kicks at Taekwondo World Expo
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.
The culmination of one year quickly sparks the beginning of another for the American Taekwondo Association as it holds its annual World Expo in Little Rock this weekend, Brian Scott Rippee writes in Thursday’s Style section.
More than 5,000 participants will take part in a variety of activities through Sunday at the Statehouse Convention Center, headlined by the Tournament of Champions Thursday and Friday to crown a 2017 ATA World Champion from a number of divisions.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Get your kicks at Taekwondo World Expo
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.