Teenager's body pulled from central Arkansas swimming hole after days-long search

The body of a teenager was pulled Tuesday evening from a central Arkansas swimming hole, authorities said.

Chance Armstrong, 18, of Benton was with at least one other person at the “blue hole,” or water-filled quarry, off Mount Olive Road near Bauxite when he went underwater, according to the Saline County sheriff’s office.

Divers began scouring the swimming hole after being called around 3:20 p.m. Monday, agency spokesman Lt. Jeff Silk said.

After temporarily calling off the search Monday evening, crews returned Tuesday morning and continued combing over the area, which is blanketed in trees and surrounded by large boulders and branches.

Silk said the divers reached a depth of 48 feet, finding themselves in “muddy, silky water” before locating the teen and recovering his body around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Detectives initially believe the drowning was an accident and not the result of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office. An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities advised residents to take notice of signs warning them to stay out of potentially dangerous areas.

In a statement, Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright said those looking to cool off in the summer should “think twice” before swimming in unauthorized areas like the blue hole.

About 60 first responders from several agencies helped at the scene, including members of the Pulaski County sheriff’s office, Saline County Office of Emergency Management, Grant County Underwater Rescue team, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and American Red Cross.

Fire departments from Bryant, Salem, Sardis and Hot Springs also responded.