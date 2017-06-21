Two men injured by gunshots in Little Rock

Officers found a man with a bullet wound stumbling across a courtyard at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex, police said.

Little Rock police received a call at 1:10 a.m. Monday about a disturbance at 5201 Geyer Springs Road, the address for Squire Court Apartments.

When they arrived, authorities noted that multiple gunshots could be heard in the area.

Derrick Huggins, 28, said he was visiting his mother at the apartment complex, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. When he walked outside in the courtyard area, someone shot him in the left calf, he told officers.

Police said Huggins was "very uncooperative" and would not provide any more details regarding the shooting.

While at the apartment complex, officers were called to Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock in reference to a gunshot injury.

At the hospital, police found 25-year-old Demetrius Edwards, who was suffering from gunshot injuries on his groin and a hip. His injuries were listed as not life-threatening.

Edwards "appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and could not give a statement," the report states.

Authorities believe the shootings are related. An investigation is ongoing.

