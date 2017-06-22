1 suspect in custody, 1 sought after drive-by shooting in Little Rock, police say

No one was reported injured after a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in Little Rock, according to a police spokesman.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called to an address around 4 p.m.

Police dispatch records show that authorities responded to a house in the 2300 block of South Harrison Street.

Officer Steve Moore, an agency spokesman, said police were still looking for one person linked to the shooting. Another person, whose identity was not released, had already been taken into custody by 5 p.m., he said.

Moore said the house was hit by gunfire, adding that it was not immediately clear how many people were inside at the time.