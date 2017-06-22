Arkansas babysitter, 14, accused of raping 9-year-old boy in her care

A teenager in northeast Arkansas is accused of raping a 9-year-old boy left in her care earlier this week, police said.

The assault reportedly happened in Jonesboro last week, involving a 14-year-old girl who inappropriately touched the child, made him lay on top of her and forcibly had sex with him, according to a report.

The son’s mother told officers with the Jonesboro Police Department that she noticed odd behavior from her child Sunday, prompting her to ask him what was wrong.

The boy began crying and told his mother that his babysitter had asked if he “was ready to lose his virginity,” the report states.

Police had not named the suspect as of Thursday afternoon. Additional information regarding the victim was also not released.

After receiving the report, authorities notified the child abuse hotline.