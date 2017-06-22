Arkansas first trip planned for well regarded TE Hudson Henry

Arkansas will be the first school that highly regarded junior tight end Hudson Henry will visit this year when he makes the trip to Fayetteville on July 19.

Henry, 6-5, 230 pounds of Pulaski Academy, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Penn State, Stanford and Ole Miss while drawing interest from others.

“The last week of July is a dead week for us, so I'm still deciding which school to go to then,” Henry said. “The schools that I don't visit, I will go to in the spring for sure.”

He recorded 28 receptions for 311 yards and 3 touchdowns to help the Bruins win their third straight state title as a sophomore.

Henry's family has a strong affiliation with Arkansas. His father, Mark, is a former Arkansas offensive lineman who lettered from 1988-1991 and earned All-Southwest Conference honors as a senior. His mother, Jenny, also attended Arkansas.

His grandfather, Skip Coffman, played basketball for the Hogs in the early 1960s and his oldest brother, Hunter, was an All-American tight end at Arkansas who is now with the Los Angeles Chargers. Another brother, Hayden, is a freshman linebacker for the Hogs.

With so many ties to Arkansas, Hudson Henry is used to family and friends asking when he’ll be the next Razorback.

“I respond with a smile and just say only God knows the plans for my life, if he wants me to go to Arkansas then so be it, but if his plan is different for me then let it be,” Henry said.

Despite having long arms and lengthy legs, Henry has impressive numbers in the weight room with a 300-pound bench press and 400-pound squat.

Receiving an offer from the Hogs in February has been Henry’s favorite moment in the recruiting process.

“To be honest, I wasn't expecting to get offered by Arkansas at such an early age and I was so ecstatic and shocked,” he said. “It left me speechless, but also full of so many emotions.”

Henry said there are several other reasons to like Arkansas besides family connections.

“It's so close to home and easy for family and friends to see me,” Henry said. “The coaches are super guys and great football coaches. I love Fayetteville and the people who live there. Lastly, the business school up at Arkansas is amazing.”

Henry had a front row seat while watching his brothers go through the recruiting process, and now it’s his turn and he’s enjoying it.

“It's very cool,” Henry said. “It was awesome to be a part of their processes and their experiences, and now it's even more cool to experience it myself.”

Siblings can often have similar traits while also being unique in their own way. Henry said he’s more like his oldest brother.

“Hunter and I are the most similar personality wise just because we are more relaxed and chill guys, while Hayden is more of a upbeat extrovert,” Henry said.