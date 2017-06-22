Home / Latest News /
Central Arkansas man arrested, accused of raping minor over period of months
This article was published today at 3:45 p.m.
An Arkansas man is accused of raping a minor multiple times over a period of two to three months, according to authorities.
Jesse Hale, 25, was arrested Wednesday at his workplace in North Little Rock on a charge of rape, the Faulkner County sheriff’s office said.
The rapes reportedly happened in the minor’s bedroom at her home in Greenbrier, according to a news release. They were reported in September 2016.
Records show Hale was booked into the Faulkner County jail at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. He remained jailed as of Thursday afternoon without bail.
Additional information regarding the case was not immediately available.
A court appearance has not been set.
