Central Arkansas man arrested, accused of raping minor over period of months

An Arkansas man is accused of raping a minor multiple times over a period of two to three months, according to authorities.

Jesse Hale, 25, was arrested Wednesday at his workplace in North Little Rock on a charge of rape, the Faulkner County sheriff’s office said.

The rapes reportedly happened in the minor’s bedroom at her home in Greenbrier, according to a news release. They were reported in September 2016.

Records show Hale was booked into the Faulkner County jail at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday. He remained jailed as of Thursday afternoon without bail.

Additional information regarding the case was not immediately available.

A court appearance has not been set.