COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

June 23 and June 24

Stringband Workshops

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozark Folk Center will present Stringband Workshops with The Ozark Highballers and the Ozark Banjo Co. and special guests The Hogslop String Band. The two-day workshop will feature instruction from Arkansas’ premier string-band musicians for all levels of playing ability. The bands will also be featured in evening concerts Friday and Saturday. Workshop registration includes admission to all classes and evening concerts. Preregistration is required. For more information, contact the Folk Center at (870) 269-3851 or ozarkfolkcenter@arkansas.com.

Ozark Food and Farm

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozark Folk Center will present Ozark Food and Farm on Friday and Saturday. The weekend will include workshops and classes on local farmers and local traditions, along with local foods. No preregistration is required, and regular craft-village admission gets participants into all talks and programs. The Skillet Restaurant will feature organic chicken and local beef and produce, as well as herbs from the Folk Center’s Heritage Herb gardens. For more information, contact the Folk Center at (870) 269-3851 or ozarkfolkcenter@arkansas.com.

June 24

White County Iris Society Rhizome Sale

SEARCY — The White County Iris Society will have its annual rhizome sale from 8 a.m. to noon, or until the rhizomes are gone, at the Searcy Farmers Market on the Courthouse Square. A wide variety of registered iris from commercial growers and local gardens will be available. Grab bags containing 10 or more rhizomes will be sold for $5 each. The society will also sell new irises named for the Harding presidents and their wives as a fundraiser for Women for Harding scholarships. The prices are $40 for one and $75 for two. For more information, call Alice Jewell at (501) 268-6634.

Spring River Associational Singing

POUGHKEEPSIE — The Spring River Associational Singing will take place at 6 p.m. at Little Springs Missionary Baptist Church. All are welcome, and musicians and singers from the Spring River Association are encouraged to attend. The Heavenly Highway Hymnal Second Edition will be the primary book, but others will be available. Light refreshments will be served. To get to the church, take U.S. 167 nearly to Evening Shade, where Arkansas 56 intersects, and follow it to Poughkeepsie, and the church will be on the right. From Cave City, take Arkansas 115 to the intersection of Arkansas 58, and follow to Poughkeepsie. The church will be on the left. For more information, contact John R. Way, president, at (870) 283-3292.

June 27

Jim Brady Trio Concert

JACKSONVILLE — The Jim Brady Trio will give a concert at 7 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 221 N. Elm St. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken. For more information, call (501) 590-9357.

ONGOING

Summer Reading Program

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., has begun its annual Summer Reading Program. Preschoolers through sixth-graders are eligible to participate and receive weekly prizes for reading books. There will be a live performance July 5, as well as weekly story times with Charlotte on Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814, email info@indcolib.com, or visit www.indcolib.com.

Pioneer Village Summer Saturdays

SEARCY — Pioneer Village, a late-1800s village at 1200 Higginson St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. all Saturdays through August. Volunteers will give tours of the buildings and grounds. All buildings are original to White County. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information or to verify opening in the event of rain, call (501) 580-6633.

Summer Arkansas Artists and Mentors Exhibit

BEEBE — The Arkansas State University-Beebe Art Department is featuring the exhibit Arkansas Grown: Artists Emerging on the Arkansas Art Scene through Aug. 15 in the England Center Art Gallery, 201 N. Orange St. Participating artists and their mentors are Hannah May and mentor Stephen Driver; Logan Hunter and mentor Louise Halsey; Joey Lindsey and mentor John Baymore; Irena Fernandez and mentor Richard Stephens; Robert LaWarre and mentor Austin Lindsey; and Cat Traen and mentor Amy Klein. For more information, call (501) 882-4495. The gallery is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Heber Springs Fireworks Extravaganza

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Fireworks Extravaganza will take place July 1 at Sandy Beach on the shores of Greers Ferry Lake. Partygoers are invited to arrive by boat or by car. Admission is free, although there is a $10 parking fee for those traveling by car. Food vendors will open at 11 a.m., live music will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. Music choreographed to the fireworks will be broadcast on 1061 FM KFFB.

Pangburn All-School Reunion

PANGBURN — The annual Pangburn All-School Reunion will take place at 2 p.m. July 2 in the school’s Performing Arts Center. The 1967 graduating class will host the event. All who have attended Pangburn schools are invited. For more information, call (501) 728-4378 or (501) 268-9003.

Music Gathering

BATESVILLE — There will be a music gathering at 6 p.m. July 3 in the Community Room at First Community Bank, on the corner of Harrison and St. Louis streets. The event will focus on patriotic songs. The public is welcome to sing, play, request songs or listen at the free event.

4th of July Extravaganza

BEEBE — The city of Beebe’s free 4th of July Extravaganza will begin at 4:30 p.m. July 4 at the Beebe Ballpark. Live entertainment will be provided by Brock Entertainment and The Brandon Cunning Band. The Beebe City Pool will be closed, but there will be three giant water slides for all ages, and the ballpark playground area will be open. The city will provide free ice cream, drinks and popcorn, and local civic groups and churches will provide free food and drinks. Parking will be available on the park grounds on a first-come basis. Bring lawn chairs. A fireworks display, provided by the Beebe Fire Department, will begin after dark. For more information, call Kristen at Beebe City Hall at (501) 882-8135.

The Tectonic Evolution of Arkansas

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — The Spring River Gem and Mineral Club will host The Tectonic Evolution of Arkansas, by University of Arkansas professor Mac McGilvery, at 10 a.m. July 6 at the Omaha Center, 20 Omaha Circle. McGilvery will talk about the 600-million-year geologic history of Arkansas that made the plains, valleys, hills and mountains, starting with an ancient river called the Mississippi. The program is free, and visitors are welcome. For more information, contact Tana Holder at tanaholder@centurylink.net or (417) 280-0161.

Fore Mile Adventure

CABOT — The Fore Mile Adventure, benefiting Lonoke County Safe Haven, will take place July 8 at the Greystone Country Club. The family event will open at 6 p.m., and the Fore Mile Fun Run will start at 7 p.m. There will be a bounce house, a swimming pool and food. Register for the event at www.runsignup.com.

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

SEARCY — The Democratic Party of White County will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 17 at Arkansas State University-Searcy, 1800 E. Moore Ave. The agenda will include special elections. For more information, email white@arkdems.org or call (501) 368-9390.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.