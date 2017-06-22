Fast-food restaurant in downtown Little Rock left in 'disarray' after break-in, police say

A downtown Little Rock Wendy's was left in "disarray" after a break-in early Wednesday, police said.

An officer responded to the restaurant at 905 Broadway after an employee discovered the burglary around 6 a.m. The lawman noted the floors were covered in liquids and it appeared a fire extinguisher had been sprayed throughout the kitchen.

The report listed more than $2,500 in cash stolen from the restaurant, though it didn't detail if the money was taken from the register, the safe or somewhere else.

The intruder reportedly made entry by breaking out parts of glass doors on the south side of the building.

No suspects were named on the report.