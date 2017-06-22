FISHING HOT SPOTS

LAKE MAUMELLE Bream fishing is excellent with crickets and live worms at depths of 10-14 feet, especially for big redear. Catfish are being caught in 15-25 feet with stink bait, small bream and chicken livers. Black bass are biting crankbaits, wacky rigged worms, flukes and spinnerbaits at 10-15 feet off weeds during the day. White bass are schooling on the east end and are hitting Rooster Tails, CC Spoons and deep-diving Bandits and Bombers. Crappie are being caught on minnows and chartreuse and white jigs at 22-25 feet.

LAKE MILLWOOD Largemouth bass are hitting topwater lures from dawn to 10 a.m. When they pull out to deeper water, try using worms, jigs, Bass Assassin Shads, frogs, buzzbaits, War Eagle Spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Soft plastic frogs and Bass Assassin Shads are good reactions in the pads. Black buzzbaits in firecracker color and Heddon Spit'n Images are working at daylight. White bass are in 25-30 feet deep holes of Little River on jigging spoons. Crappie are biting very well before 10 a.m. around cypress trees in areas along creek channels from 2-7 feet deep on jigging tiny hair jigs in clear water. Crappie are also stacking over brush piles along the Little River.

LAKE NORFORK Stripers are biting great on the lower end of the lake near Koso and Thumb. The best fishing has been around 7:30 a.m. at 40-50 feet. Drop baits to the bottom and crank your reel three turns to get baits to the proper depth. Best results are with threadfin shad shorter than 2 inches on No. 2 and No. 4 hooks with a 12-pound leader.

Sports on 06/22/2017