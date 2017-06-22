Rain from Tropical Storm Cindy remnants expected in state; system to exit Arkansas by Friday afternoon

Forecasters predict thunderstorms spawned from Tropical Storm Cindy will move into southern Arkansas Thursday night and begin to spread, bringing heavy rain south and east of Little Rock into Friday.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to arrive in southern Arkansas late Thursday, according to a forecast released by the National Weather Service of Little Rock. Those storms will then spread across the southern half of the state with the southeast region predicted to get the most rain.

A flash flood watch was issued through Friday afternoon for the southern and eastern half of the state. The watch is for all counties east of a diagonal line that stretches from Lafayette County to Lonoke County to Randolph and Lawrence counties. Little Rock sits just west of that line.

A flood warning was also issued Wednesday for the portion of the White River at Clarendon in Monroe County. The warning continues through Saturday.

The southeast corner of the state from El Dorado to south of Pine Bluff through Helena West-Helena is under a slight risk for severe weather and could see severe storms as early as Thursday afternoon and evening. A weak tornado or two is also possible, meteorologists said.

The central portion of the state is under a marginal risk of severe storms on Thursday, forecasters said.

The heaviest rainfall is predicted for overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.

Rain will continue through Friday, with 2 to 5 inches possible in southern and eastern counties, the forecast said. Due to the high levels of moisture in the atmosphere, more than 5 inches of precipitation could fall in isolated spots, meteorologists predicted.

The system is expected to exit the state toward the Tennessee Valley on Friday afternoon as a cold front pushes into Arkansas from the Great Plains.

The system is forecast to then sweep across the vast majority of Tennessee and the lower half of Kentucky, reaching the western tip of Virginia by 1 a.m. Saturday.