Golf: Sinz stays atop leaderboard; Daly II opens with eagle

FAYETTEVILLE -- With a convoy of college coaches evaluating her every shot, Elina Sinz maintained her composure and her lead after the second day of the KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational on Wednesday.

Sinz shot a 70 to bring her two-day total to a 4-under 138 at the three-day event, which wraps up today at Fayetteville Country Club. The 15-year-old from Katy, Texas, appeared unfazed despite being followed by coaches from Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Texas A&M and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"I really don't get nervous when people watch me," said Sinz, who remains uncommitted to a college. "It kind of motivates me a little bit. It makes me focus in that, 'I've got to do this," so I like to have people watching. It's kinda nice. It means I'm playing well, I guess."

Sinz sports a one-stroke lead on Sadie Englemann of Austin, Texas, and Zoe Antoinette Campos of Valencia, Calif., who both sit at 3-under for the tourney. Both are ahead of Sinz in the American Junior Golf Association rankings. In fact, 17 players in the field of 25 are ranked higher than Sinz, who entered the tourney at No. 158.

That's what as attracted coaches from 13 college programs to the event which features players ages 12-15. Three girls participants already have pulled the trigger on verbal commitments -- Jenny Bae (Georgia), Brittany Chacon (Oregon) and Michaela Morard (Alabama). College coaches are prohibited from talking with any of the players, or commenting publicly on unsigned prospects, per NCAA rules.

"I'm just here scouting all the young talent," said Missouri women's assistant Mindy Coyle. "It's a strong field and it's nice to see great shots on any given hole and really solid swings all around.

"Plus, it's only about four and a half hours away (from Columbia, Mo.), so it's close enough to drive."

On the boys' side, Jackson Rivera of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., and Dawson Ovard of Frisco, Texas, are tied for the lead at 4-under 136 after two rounds. Ovard, an SMU pledge, shot a tournament-low round of 7-under 63 on Wednesday while Rivera shot his second under-par round in a row with a 67 after firing a 69 on Tuesday.

Despite just wrapping up the eighth grade, Rivera already is verbally committed to Southern California after considering UCLA and Texas.

Rivera sank a long putt on No. 18 to save par and his spot atop the leaderboard.

"I hit a ton of greens today," Rivera said. "I didn't hit as many putts as I wanted, but I didn't make many bogeys, and that's always key to a solid round."

John Daly II's second day started off better than it finished as he bogeyed No. 18 when his putt from 8 feet out missed to the right. On the first hole, the 13-year-old son of former Razorbacks and PGA champion golfer John Daly began his round with an eagle on a Par-5.

"I hit a perfect drive," said Daly II, who's tied for seventh at even par for the tournament. "Then, I hit a pretty good shot about 230 yards with a 3-wood and chipped it in from about 20 yards out."

Sports on 06/22/2017