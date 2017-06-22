Golf: Sinz stays atop leaderboard; Daly II opens with eagle
15-year-old unfazed by extra attention from college coaches
By Mike Capshaw
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational
at Fayetteville Country Club
Standings after Day 2
Girls
Name^Class^Hometown^1R-2R^Score
1^Elina Sinz^2020^Katy, Texas^68-70^138
T2^Zoe Antoinette Campos^2021^Valencia, Calif.^70-69^139
T2^Sadie Englemann^2020^Austin, Texas^70-69^139
T4^Michaela Morard^2020^Huntsville, Ala.^72-68^140
T4^Rose Zhang^2021^Irvine, Calif.^71-69^140
T6^Katie Yoo^2020^Orlando, Fla.^73-68^141
T6^Makenzie Niblett^2021^Austin, Texas^70-71^141
T8^Kynadie Adams^2022^Gallatin, Tenn.^73-69^142
T8^Sophia Bae^2021^Norwood, N.J.^72-70^142
10^Julia Gregg^2019^Farmers Branch, Texas^71-72^143
Boys
Name^Class^Hometown^1R-2R^Score
T1^Dawson Ovard^2019^Frisco, Texas^73-63^136
T1^Jackson Rivera^2021^Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.^69-67^136
T3^Tucker Clark^2020^Phoenix, Ariz.^72-67^139
T3^Andrew Hughes^2021^Dawsonville, Ga.^71-68^139
T3^Nate Plaster^2020^Spokane, Wash.^70-69^139
T3^Jake Beber-Frankel^2020^Miami, Fla.^69-70^139
T7^Connery Meyer^2020^Marietta, Ga.^72-68^140
T7^John Daly II^2021^Clearwater, Fla.^71-69^140
T7^Austin Liu^2019^Oak Park, Calif.^68-72^140
T7^Jackson Van Paris^2021^Pinehurst, N.C.^67-73^140
FAYETTEVILLE -- With a convoy of college coaches evaluating her every shot, Elina Sinz maintained her composure and her lead after the second day of the KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational on Wednesday.
Sinz shot a 70 to bring her two-day total to a 4-under 138 at the three-day event, which wraps up today at Fayetteville Country Club. The 15-year-old from Katy, Texas, appeared unfazed despite being followed by coaches from Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Texas A&M and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.
"I really don't get nervous when people watch me," said Sinz, who remains uncommitted to a college. "It kind of motivates me a little bit. It makes me focus in that, 'I've got to do this," so I like to have people watching. It's kinda nice. It means I'm playing well, I guess."
Sinz sports a one-stroke lead on Sadie Englemann of Austin, Texas, and Zoe Antoinette Campos of Valencia, Calif., who both sit at 3-under for the tourney. Both are ahead of Sinz in the American Junior Golf Association rankings. In fact, 17 players in the field of 25 are ranked higher than Sinz, who entered the tourney at No. 158.
That's what as attracted coaches from 13 college programs to the event which features players ages 12-15. Three girls participants already have pulled the trigger on verbal commitments -- Jenny Bae (Georgia), Brittany Chacon (Oregon) and Michaela Morard (Alabama). College coaches are prohibited from talking with any of the players, or commenting publicly on unsigned prospects, per NCAA rules.
"I'm just here scouting all the young talent," said Missouri women's assistant Mindy Coyle. "It's a strong field and it's nice to see great shots on any given hole and really solid swings all around.
"Plus, it's only about four and a half hours away (from Columbia, Mo.), so it's close enough to drive."
On the boys' side, Jackson Rivera of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., and Dawson Ovard of Frisco, Texas, are tied for the lead at 4-under 136 after two rounds. Ovard, an SMU pledge, shot a tournament-low round of 7-under 63 on Wednesday while Rivera shot his second under-par round in a row with a 67 after firing a 69 on Tuesday.
Despite just wrapping up the eighth grade, Rivera already is verbally committed to Southern California after considering UCLA and Texas.
Rivera sank a long putt on No. 18 to save par and his spot atop the leaderboard.
"I hit a ton of greens today," Rivera said. "I didn't hit as many putts as I wanted, but I didn't make many bogeys, and that's always key to a solid round."
John Daly II's second day started off better than it finished as he bogeyed No. 18 when his putt from 8 feet out missed to the right. On the first hole, the 13-year-old son of former Razorbacks and PGA champion golfer John Daly began his round with an eagle on a Par-5.
"I hit a perfect drive," said Daly II, who's tied for seventh at even par for the tournament. "Then, I hit a pretty good shot about 230 yards with a 3-wood and chipped it in from about 20 yards out."
Sports on 06/22/2017
Print Headline: Sinz stays atop leaderboard
