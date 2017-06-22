Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Large iguana seen roaming Arkansas town; owner sought after lassoing fails
The owner of a free-roaming iguana is sought after the large lizard was seen making its way through a Northwest Arkansas town earlier this week.
An officer with the Pea Ridge Police Department spotted the animal Wednesday in a residential area of the town of nearly 5,120 residents.
The iguana — a tan, scaly lizard with a striped tail — was also seen in the 900 block of North Davis Street that afternoon, according to a statement posted to the agency’s Facebook page.
“We tried lassoing it but [the lizard] ran into the bushes,” the post reads in part.
Police said the reptile may still be in trumpet vine plants along North Davis Street.
