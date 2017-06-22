Report: Little Rock salon hit by gunfire; police chase suspected shooter's Camaro, lose sight of it in traffic

A Little Rock salon was found struck after an officer overheard gunshots, prompting a chase that lasted until authorities lost sight of the suspected shooter’s vehicle, police said.

The shooting reportedly happened around 4 p.m. at 4415 W. 12th St., the address for Mary’s Magic Curl, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The officer said that while at the intersection of 12th and Peyton streets, shots could be heard from the official’s left side, and soon after, a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro sped away from the area.

Police then initiated a pursuit, traveling north on Valentine Street, east on West 11th Street and later onto Interstate 630 before losing sight of the car near the Chester Street exit because of heavy traffic, the report states.

The suspected shooter’s vehicle was speeding, the officer noted.

Authorities were notified shortly after ending the chase that the beauty salon and a vehicle parked in front of the shop had been struck.

The owner of Mary’s Magic Curl, 71-year-old Mary Rollins, said that she was inside the business when the shooting happened.

Rollins, who was not reported injured, told authorities that she heard three to five shots before the glass front door of her business was hit and shattered.

The vehicle hit by gunfire, a silver 2001 Toyota Camry owned by Rollins’ husband, had its back window partially shattered, police said.