Robbed of cash by gunman while standing in driveway, Little Rock man tells police

A 25-year-old Little Rock man was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday by an assailant who approached him as he stood outside his home, authorities said.

Police were called about 1:30 a.m. to investigate a holdup a short time earlier in the driveway of a residence in the 7000 block of Knollwood Road, which is in a neighborhood southeast of Baseline and Chicot roads.

The victim told investigators that he was standing in the driveway when a male robber with a shirt over his face walked up, pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The 25-year-old said $170 was taken.

The robber fled, first west and then south from the area, and wasn't located.

No injuries were reported.

The gunman was said to stand about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weigh around 140 pounds. He wore a white shirt with blue sleeves, dark blue jeans and a blue or black hat. No information on his race or age was listed.