Motown as musical catches the energy

The sounds of Motown music remain strong as the years go by, and Motown: The Musical makes a strong case for Berry Gordy's power and influence in the creation of all those hits. The musical, which opened a five-performance run at Robinson Center Music Hall on Wednesday night, was a well-crafted, engaging show of singing, dancing and telling the tale of how those hits came to be.

With less than three hours to work with, many songs were performed as mere fragments or part of medleys, but they were at least assembled in clever ways and accompanied by some impressive costumes, as well as a thoughtful set, plus the lights and sound and the complex choreography.

Chester Gregory gave a nuanced performance as Gordy, the man who founded Motown Records and launched the careers of a host of artists. The main ones featured in the show were Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye.

Kimberly Ann Steele was a powerful Diana Ross and had a voice quite similar to her character's. Garfield Hammons was equally talented as Marvin Gaye. The songs written by the team of Holland-Dozier-Holland, three brothers, were highlights of the show, as performed by Ross and the Supremes and the Four Tops.

One of the crowd favorites was Raymond Davis Jr., a young boy who held down the roles of young Gordy, Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson. His dancing was a true tribute to the young Jackson, as was the singing on his family's first hit, "I Want You Back."

Performances will continue at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information call Celebrity Attractions at (501) 244-8800 or see ticketmaster.com.

When the show packs up in Little Rock, it heads to Northwest Arkansas for shows at the Walton Arts Center on June 27, 28, 29, 30, July 1 and 2. For more information, call (479) 443-5600 or see waltonartscenter.org.

Metro on 06/22/2017