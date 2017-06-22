NBA set for conga line of one-and-dones

This NBA Draft doesn't hold a lot of personal interest, and it won't be watched, but looking at the projections leaves no doubt why the NBA and college basketball are watered down.

Of the first 10 projected picks tonight, the first nine were all freshmen last year and the 10th is an 18-year-old kid from France.

The first round, 30 picks, has 15 freshmen projected to go plus two 19-year-olds from overseas.

Kentucky and John Calipari are considered the kings of one-and-dones, but three UCLA freshmen are projected to be drafted in the first round, including Lonzo Ball by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick.

According to his dad, he's the best thing to come along since the Wave basketball. Why the Lakers would want to take on this dad -- and they have to know they will be -- is beyond me.

Besides, UCLA was good last year, but it got knocked out of the Sweet 16 by Kentucky, so maybe the Wildcats are still the champions of one-and-done.

Duke is also projected to have three first-rounders, while Kentucky has only two sure-fire ones, De'Aaron Fox (whose mom played at UALR) at No. 4 and Malik Monk (Bentonville, Lepanto) at No. 8.

Incidentally, the Blue Devils were beaten in their second NCAA Tournament game by South Carolina.

The NBA gets younger and younger, and more and more freshmen want to be one-and-dones. For the record, North Carolina won the NCAA championship with a veteran team.

...

Friday, June 30 at Sherwood Sports Complex, the latest class for the Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame will be inducted, and it is a great group.

Dwight Evert, Mike Scallion -- who recently passed away -- Greg Latasha, Lance Smith, Greg Hartwick, Brent Gigerich, Jason Bridges, Janie Grimes, Jamie Wilson, Malisia Padgett, Sheryl Greenway, Kelly Spann, Ronald "Doc" Rowland and Derrick Grimes are the latest honorees.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Sherwood pavilion.

The Softball Hall of Fame committee also decided that in 2018 for the 20th anniversary of the organization and its first class, a reunion will be held.

Details are being hammered out and will be announced in the spring.

...

Earlier this week, Churchill Downs announced a $60 million project that basically will follow in the footsteps of Oaklawn Park.

Churchill will build a facility to offer exotic wagering on historical racing, and if that sounds like Instant Racing it isn't a coincidence.

Wagering on historical races already was legal in Kentucky, and Kentucky Downs and the Red Mile have had machines since 2011 generating a total of $839 million of wagers.

Churchill's facility will be 85,000 square feet and help create 450 new jobs.

Instant Racing was created by Eric Jackson, former general manager at Oaklawn and now its vice president, and the wagering on past races is credited with saving the track.

Along the way, it has influenced the world of thoroughbred racing in a positive way across the country.

...

A study by an Emory University professor has determined the best fan base in the NFL is that of the Dallas Cowboys. Well, they are called America's Team for a reason.

Mike Lewis used several factors to make his conclusion, including home and road attendance, purchases of jerseys, social engagement, etc.

No. 2 in the study was the New England Patriots. One surprise was the fans of the Kansas City Chiefs finished last.

Sports on 06/22/2017