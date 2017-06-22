Drive-by gunman shoots man in leg

A 28-year-old Little Rock man was shot in the leg early Wednesday by a gunman who fired from a vehicle that stopped alongside him while he was walking, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 3:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Adams Street in Little Rock, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim, Omar Rawls, told investigators that he was walking home from a nearby gas station when a black car pulled up and someone yelled, "Hey, hey," the report said.

Rawls didn't recognize the person and kept walking, the report said, saying four to five shots then came from the vehicle. Rawls was reportedly hit in the left leg as he ran from the gunshots.

A passing motorist gave Rawls a ride to UAMS Medical Center, where he was later listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Troopers pursue, nab I-630 speeder

Arkansas State Police on Wednesday arrested a man who led authorities on a 2½-mile chase in Little Rock, the agency reported.

A state trooper tried to stop Nathaniel Sullivan, 21, on Interstate 630 at Mississippi Street after he clocked a car driving 85 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to an arrest report. Police said Sullivan exited the interstate and fled north to Windsor Arms Apartments at 1601 N. Bryant St., where he abandoned his vehicle and ran.

State police said Sullivan was arrested about 2 a.m. after a short foot chase.

No injuries were reported.

Sullivan of Little Rock was charged with fleeing, reckless driving and numerous other traffic violations. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. State police found marijuana and cocaine in his vehicle, according to the report.

Sullivan was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday.

Man held in fire set at gas station

A man who told police he was high on drugs was arrested Tuesday at a North Little Rock gas station after he tossed a burning tree branch into the bed of a truck that was occupied by a driver and dog, police said.

An officer was sent to the Valero at 2541 Arkansas 161 sometime before 11:15 p.m. and saw people trying to douse a burning red Chevrolet truck with containers of water, according to a report.

A witness had pinned 55-year-old Roy Dale Rash to the ground, the officer said.

The witness told police that Rash lit a tree branch on fire and threw it into the back of the Chevrolet. The truck's driver drove the vehicle away from the fuel pumps and escaped, along with a small dog that was inside the truck, police said.

The fire damaged the truck bed as well as various tools and the tailgate, police said.

While being taken into custody, Rash told police he was "high on meth" and had swallowed drugs, the report said.

Metro on 06/22/2017