Police: Burglar breaks into Little Rock security system distributor, takes doorbell recorders

A man with a hammer broke into a Little Rock distributor of home and business security products and made off with items including doorbell recorders, authorities said.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at Tri-Ed Distribution at 10303 Colonel Glenn Road, police said. According to its website, Tri-Ed offers products including surveillance, home automation and intrusion detection systems.

Officers were dispatched to the business after the break-in triggered an alarm, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Surveillance video captured inside later showed a man break out a window with a hammer and then enter the building through the opening, police wrote.

The man is seen on the video walking around inside before an alarm appeared to "startle him," the report noted. He then grabbed four amplifiers and handed them to a second man who remained outside the business before throwing five digital doorbell recorders outside through the broken window, police said.

The two men then got in a vehicle with a third occupant. It then fled the scene.

The intruder was said to be a black man who was in his mid-30s to mid-40s who wore a a red shirt with black-and-white stripes, blue jeans and a black baseball cap. No description of the second man or the third person in the car was listed.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.