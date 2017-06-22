Police: Rock used to break into liquor store at west Little Rock shopping center; cigarettes, bottles taken

A liquor store in a west Little Rock shopping center was broken into early Wednesday, and cigarettes and bottles of alcohol were taken, according to a police report.

An officer responded to The Ridge Wine and Spirits at 11611 Cantrell Road, shortly before 3:30 a.m. after an alarm call. The report noted that the glass front door had been broken with a large rock.

The 50-year-old owner told police that several packs of cigarettes and bottles of liquor were missing from the store, which is in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center. He also pulled up security video, which showed a burglar throw a rock through the door, according to the report.

Police said the video also showed that person went behind the counter to get the stolen items while a second person stood outside. Both were described on the report as black males.

The rock thrower was reportedly wearing a black hat, red collared shirt with stripes and blue jeans as well as a wrap bandage on his left forearm. The second person was described as wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

No suspects were named in the report.