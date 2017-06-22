Police: Woman tries to steal stripper pole from Little Rock mall, bites worker

A woman was chased into a common area of Little Rock’s Park Plaza as she tried to steal a stripper pole from a mall store, an employee told police.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called to Spencer’s at 6000 W. Markham St. around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a robbery.

The employee, a 26-year-old woman, said that a woman she had recognized from previously being in the store entered the retailer and attempted to return an item for store credit.

The would-be robber, suspected of stealing from the store on a previous occasion, became frustrated when she was refused money and tried to leave with a stripper pole valued at $40, according to authorities.

Authorities noted that the worker was bitten during a struggle with the woman in a common area of the mall but was able to wrestle the pole away.

The worker, who had swelling on her arm because of the bite, then called mall security, the report states. A search of the building was unsuccessful.

Police described the robber as a black woman who stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She wore a salmon shirt or dress and a denim jacket at the time.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.