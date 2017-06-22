Psychologist says he suffered 'torment' designing CIA interrogations

SPOKANE, Wash. — A psychologist who helped design the CIA's harsh interrogation methods in the war on terror has said his participation in the program that involved torturing suspects caused him "great, soulful torment."

The comments were in videotaped depositions of Bruce Jessen ahead of a Sept. 5 trial in federal court in Spokane, Wash.

Jessen is one of two psychologists sued by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of three men who contend they were tortured with techniques designed by the defendants.

Jessen and James Mitchell ran a Spokane-based company that received $81 million from the U.S. government to develop harsh interrogation methods to pry information from suspected terrorists.

In comments first reported Wednesday by The New York Times, Jessen said he and Mitchell, who now lives in Florida, objected to some of the methods but were told they would be blamed for future terrorist attacks if they did not participate.

"They kept telling me every day a nuclear bomb was going to be exploded in the United States, and that because I told them to stop I had lost my nerve, and it was going to be my fault if I didn't continue," Jessen said in a deposition transcript posted on an ACLU website related to the lawsuit.

"I think the word that was actually used is that 'you guys are pussies,'" Mitchell said in his deposition. "There's going to be another attack in America and the blood of dead civilians is going to be on your hands."

Jessen and Mitchell previously worked at Fairchild Air Force Base outside Spokane, where they had developed methods to help U.S. military members resist torture. They were hired after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks by the CIA to reverse-engineer those methods for the war on terror.

The psychologists personally conducted some interrogations at overseas CIA sites.

The depositions, taken since the beginning of the year and running for hundreds of pages, mark the first time Jessen has made comments on the case that have been made public. Mitchell has previously given interviews to some media outlets.

Jessen said the decision to participate in the program tormented him.