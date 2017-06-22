Separate crashes kill 2 Arkansans

Two Arkansas men died after vehicle crashes Tuesday.

Dakota Neal Smithey, 24, of Searcy was killed when his vehicle ran into a tree in White County early Tuesday, officials said.

The 2001 Chevrolet he was driving was traveling west on Foster Chapel Road northwest of Searcy about 5:15 a.m. when the crash occurred, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time, according to the report.

Later Tuesday, a 76-year-old man driving a moped was killed when his moped hit a vehicle on U.S. 270 in Hot Spring County, officials said.

Lyndal Wuertz of Malvern was driving a 2011 Honda moped west on U.S. 270, police said, when it collided with a 2012 Dodge traveling east about 5:40 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The moped turned left and struck the side of the Dodge, the report said. Police reported that the collision happened at U.S. 270 and Del Rio Loop, although it was unclear where in the county that intersection is.

Wuertz was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was reported injured in the crash.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time.

