Sputtering offense gets jolt of health

In his first game back from the disabled list, Arkansas Travelers third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean provided the game-winning hit for a slumping offense.

Mejias-Brean's RBI single to center field in the second inning provided the only run in the Travs' 1-0 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. Right-hander Lindsey Caughel (4-7, 5.42 ERA) was the catalyst in the Travs' third shutout of the season, which ended a six-game losing streak.

"It's always nice to provide a little difference," said Mejias-Brean, 26, who had one of the Travs' three hits before an announced crowd of 6,008. "It's just nice for me to play. It's tough to sit on the bench. We have a great group of guys, and I think we'll get it turned around again."

Mejias-Brean last played June 1 -- a 7-6 victory over the Midland RockHounds in which he reaggravated a right wrist injury that required surgery when he played at the University of Arizona. There was no surgery this time, just rehab and 19 days out of the Travs' lineup. His wrist was taped during pre-game batting practice, and he had a new swing to relieve pressure.

In his first at-bat, the swing produced a rolling RBI single through the middle of the infield. Travs batters are now 5 for 48 (.104) with runners in scoring position in their past seven games.

"I was just trying to let [the swing] be nice and easy," said Mejias-Brean, who the Cincinnati Reds traded for "a player to be named later" with the Seattle Mariners on May 1. "It ended up working out."

Caughel earned the win with 6 innings, 5 hits, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts. He had lost five of his previous six decisions.

Caughel's struggles come early in his starts. Out of the 44 runs he has given up this season, 36 of them have come within the first three innings for a combined 9.00 ERA. Beyond the third inning, Caughel has a 2.32 ERA.

"Today was a day, especially if I did fall behind, I didn't give in," said Caughel, 26, who left the unaffiliated Venezuelan Winter League when the Mariners offered him a minor-league contract this offseason.

The Naturals' biggest threat came in the sixth inning, when the team's RBI leader, Samir Duenez, was at bat with a runner at second and two outs. With a 3-2 count, Caughel threw a change-up below the strike zone. Duenez didn't bite and walked.

"I was able to say, 'That doesn't matter,' " Caughel said. "There's two outs, go right at the next guy. And I struck him out with three pitches."

Today’s game

TRAVELERS AT CARDINALS

WHEN 7:10 p.m. Central WHERE Hammons Field, Springfield, Mo. RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas WEBSITE travs.com PITCHERS Travelers: RHP Justin De-Fratus (2-2, 5.90 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (5-3, 2.95)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Springfield, 7:10 FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY at Springfield, 2:10 p.m. MONDAY off TUESDAY Texas League All-Star Game, 7:05 p.m., Frisco, Texas WEDNESDAY off

