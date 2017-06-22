BASEBALL

Spanberger signs with Rockies

First baseman Chad Spanberger has signed with the Colorado Rockies, ending his college career with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Spanberger was drafted by the Rockies in the sixth round of the MLB amateur draft last week. It's unclear at which level Spanberger will begin or for how much he signed, but slot value for his position in the draft was $260,200.

Spanberger is the third former Arkansas player to sign a pro contract this week, along with pitchers Trevor Stephan (Yankees) and Cannon Chadwick (Mets).

-- Matt Jones

TRACK AND FIELD

State athletes set for championship

Three athletes from Arkansas State University and a four-time All-American from Harding University will be among those competing at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, Calif., beginning today, while 28 current or former athletes from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will participate. Another ASU athlete will compete in the USATF Junior Championships.

ASU junior Jaylen Bacon (100-meter dash), as well as former Red Wolves Erin Farmer (shot put) and Sharika Nelvis (100 hurdles) will compete for national titles and spots on Team USA at the World Championships in London in August. They'll be joined by Harding's Josh Syrotchen (discus), who is one of only nine collegiate athletes in the field of 18 for the event and the only NCAA Division II competitor.

Current Razorbacks Kenzo Cotton, Obi Igbokwe and Josh Washington will join former Hogs Tyson Gay, Jarrion Lawson and Wallace Spearmon, among others, on the men's side. Lexi and Tori Weeks will compete on the women's side, along with current Razorbacks Payton Stumbaugh and Taliyah Brooks, as well as former Hogs Taylor Ellis-Watson, Sandi Morris and Crishuna Williams.

Arkansas State freshman Hayden Hampton (decathlon) will participate in the USATF Junior Championships, which are limited to athletes who do not turn 20 years old until at least 2018.

