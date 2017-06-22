Texas League team moving to Amarillo

SAN ANTONIO — Colorado Springs’ Class AAA minor league baseball team is moving to San Antonio for the 2019 season, part of a series of moves by the Elmore Sports Group that will cost Helena, Mont., its Pioneer League franchise. With the Pacific Coast League team headed to San Antonio, the city’s current Class AA Texas League team will shift to Amarillo. Colorado Springs will get the short-season rookie franchise from Helena.

The Elmore Sports Group, which owns all three teams, announced the moves Wednesday.

The San Antonio team will retain the historic Missions name.

All of the moves are contingent upon final approval from Minor League Baseball, the Pacific Coast League and the Texas League, where appropriate.