This date in baseball

1925 The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 24-6 with Kiki Cuyler and Pie Traynor each hitting a grand slam and Max Carey getting two hits in the first and eighth innings.

1930 Lou Gehrig hit three home runs to lead the New York Yankees to a 20-13 victory over the Philadelphia Athletics in the second game of a doubleheader. Babe Ruth, who hit three home runs in the nightcap the previous day, hit two home runs in the opener and one in the nightcap for the Yankees. Ruth tied major league records for five home runs in two games and six home runs in three games.

1944 Jim Tobin of the Boston Braves threw a five-inning, 7-0 no-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies.

1947 Cincinnati's Ewell Blackwell almost duplicated Johnny Vander Meer's double no-hit record by following up his June 18 gem over Boston. Brooklyn's Eddie Stanky singled with one out in the ninth to end Blackwell's bid. Blackwell ended up with a 4-0 two-hitter.

1962 Baltimore Orioles first baseman Boog Powell became the first batter to hit a home run over the center-field hedge at Memorial Stadium. The 469-foot clout came off Don Schwall of the Boston Red Sox.

1982 Philadelphia's Pete Rose doubled off St. Louis pitcher John Stuper in the third inning to move into second place on the career hit list. Rose moved ahead of Hank Aaron with hit No. 3,772.

1993 Carlton Fisk set the major league record for most games caught as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 3-2. Fisk, 45, passed Bob Boone with his 2,226th game.

1994 Ken Griffey Jr. hit his 31st home run of the season in Seattle's 12-3 victory at California, breaking Babe Ruth's record for most home runs before the end of June. Ruth needed 63 games to reach 30 home runs in 1928 and 68 games in 1930. Griffey did it in the Mariners' 70th game.

2002 The Detroit Tigers ended Luis Castillo's 35-game hitting streak. Castillo went 0-for-4 and was left on deck when the Florida Marlins finished off a four-run, ninth-inning rally to beat the Tigers 5-4.

2008 Atlanta's Mark Teixeira hit three home runs and finished with four RBI in an 8-3 victory over Seattle. Teixeira hit solo drives batting left-handed in the second and fourth innings, and a two-run shot from the right side in the seventh.

2011 Leadoff hitter Chris Heisey homered three times to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a doubleheader split with the Yankees. After suffering a 4-2 loss in the opener, Heisey started the second game, a 10-2 victory, with his first career leadoff home run. He also had two-run shots off Brian Gordon and Hector Noesi in his first game with multiple home runs.

2013 Francisco Rodriguez earned his 300th career save, finishing off Milwaukee's second consecutive 2-0 victory over Atlanta.

2016 It was a tough night for Washington center fielder Michael Taylor. In a wild finish, Yasiel Puig raced home for the winning run on his own single after Taylor let the ball skip by him for a three-base error, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Nationals 4-3. Puig broke into a sprint at first base after Taylor overran the rolling single to left-center field. Howie Kendrick scored easily from first base, and Puig dove home even though there was no throw to beat. Taylor was also 0 for 5 with five strikeouts from the leadoff spot.

Today's birthdays Darrell Ceciliani, 27; Cesar Ramos, 33; Ian Kinsler, 35; Jason Motte, 35.

