Thursday, June 22, 2017, 12:59 p.m.

Trump says he didn't tape his conversations with former FBI director

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:46 p.m.

in-this-combination-photo-president-donald-trump-left-appears-in-the-oval-office-of-the-white-house-in-washington-on-may-10-2017-and-fbi-director-james-comey-appears-at-a-news-conference-in-washington-on-june-30-2014

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/EVAN VUCCI, LEFT, AND SUSAN WALSH, FILE

In this combination photo, President Donald Trump, left, appears in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 10, 2017, and FBI Director James Comey appears at a news conference in Washington on June 30, 2014.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he "did not make" and doesn't have any recordings of his private conversations with James Comey, his fired FBI director.

Trump also tweeted that he has "no idea" whether other "tapes" or recordings exist.

Trump has disputed Comey's assertion that Trump asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty during a dinner meeting they had.

When news of Comey's account broke, Trump tweeted that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Under a post-Watergate law, presidential recordings belong to the people and eventually can be made public. Destroying them would be a crime.

The House committee investigating Russian meddling in the election set a Friday deadline for the White House to hand over any tapes.

