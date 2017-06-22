FOOTBALL

Jones, HOFers meet Pope

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and other Hall of Famers had a brush with religious royalty Wednesday. A Pro Football Hall of Fame contingent that included seven “Gold Jacket” members met with Pope Francis at the Vatican. “What a magnificent thing for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and to have him recognize pro football,” Jones said in a news release. “When I think of the millions who know our Spiritual leader, it is very special to think that we had his audience on behalf of the game.” The Pope blessed the entire group, including the Hall of Famers and their wives. “I am pleased to greet you, the members and directors of the American Pro Football Hall of Fame and welcome you to the Vatican. Teamwork, fair play and the pursuit of personal excellence are the values — in the religious sense, we can say virtues — that have guided your commitment, on and off the field,” the Pope said. “These values meet the needs of our brothers and sisters and combat the exaggerated individualism, indifference and injustice that hold us back from living as one human family.” The group went on to a viewing of the Sistine Chapel and had a scheduled visit of the American Embassy later in the day. “It has been a magical day,” said Gene Jones, Jerry’s wife. “Pope Francis has blessed the entire NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Source: Carr deal close

The expected contract extension for Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr could be coming sooner rather than later. Carr, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, is close to finalizing a multi-year agreement that could pay him an average of $25 million per season. Should the deal reach the $25 million threshold, the fourthyear quarterback out of Fresno State would become the NFL’s highest paid quarterback in terms of yearly average salary. According to spotrac.com, Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts is the top earner at $24,594,000. Carr said Wednesday on his official Twitter account there was no deal as yet. Both the Raiders and Carr have expressed optimism of reaching a deal before players report to training camp in Napa on July 28.

HOCKEY

Knights announce picks

The Vegas Golden Knights finally have some players to put on the desert ice this fall. Stanley Cup-winning goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, defensemen Marc Methot and Alexei Emelin, 30-goal scorer Jonathan Marchessault and forwards David Perron and James Neal are among the veterans selected by the Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft Wednesday night. Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and General Manager George McPhee announced their choices during the NHL’s annual postseason awards show at T-Mobile Arena, where Vegas will begin play in the fall. The picks included defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk and Brayden McNabb, and forward Oscar Lindberg. The Golden Knights also announced additional acquisitions of a handful of veterans and free agents, including Anaheim defenseman Shea Theodore and Florida forward Reilly Smith.

TENNIS

Tsonga out at Queen’s

Another star attraction was eliminated from the Queen’s grasscourt tournament when fifth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga lost to Gilles Muller 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round. The top three seeded players — defending champion Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic — exited in first-round play on Tuesday. Muller, who won the Ricoh Open on grass in the Netherlands last week, won 86 percent of points on his big first serve and saved all three break points. Tsonga was the runner-up at Queen’s in 2011 and was looking for a deep run at the tournament after a surprise first-round exit at the French Open.

Kvitova advances

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova produced her most encouraging result since returning from a knife attack to advance to the quarterfinals of the Aegon Classic, a Wimbledon warmup tournament. The left-handed Czech hit 25 winners with 11 unforced errors as she easily beat fellow wild card Naomi Broady of Britain 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday. Kvitova only recently returned to action after suffering a serious injury to her left hand — when she was stabbed by an intruder last year at her home in the Czech Republic — playing two matches on clay at the French Open.

BASEBALL

Mariners call up Moore

The Seattle Mariners have called up Andrew Moore, one of their top pitching prospects in the minors. Seattle made the surprising move Wednesday, selecting the 23-year-old right-hander from Class AAA Tacoma. Christian Bergman, who has started eight games for Seattle due to injuries in the rotation, was optioned to Tacoma while Tyler Cloyd was designated for assignment. Moore began the year with the Class AA Arkansas Travelers. He quickly earned a promotion to Class AAA, and was 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 8 starts at Tacoma. Moore may slot into a Seattle rotation that is still in flux with Felix Hernandez returning Friday from the disabled list, Hisashi Iwakuma’s return from injury requiring at least one more rehab start and the continued struggles of veteran Yovani Gallardo. Bergman was 4-4 with a 5.44 ERA in 9 appearances for the Mariners.

HORSE RACING

Highland Reel wins

Highland Reel claimed a sixth Group I victory for leading trainer Aidan O’Brien on Wednesday when he held on to win the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, the richest race of the week at Royal Ascot in Ascot, England. The 5-year-old bay horse, who set off at odds of 9-4, won by a length to earn $540,000 and follow up his recent triumphs in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Santa Anita in November and the Coronation Cup at Epsom on June

Jack Hobbs, the 2-1 favorite, trailed in last of the nine starters in the race over 1 mile and 2 furlongs.

HOCKEY

McDavid wins Hart Trophy as MVP

LAS VEGAS — Edmonton captain Connor McDavid has won his first Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.

McDavid claimed the award Wednesday night at the NHL’s annual postseason awards show at T-Mobile Arena, the new home of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. The league also revealed the results of the Golden Knights’ expansion draft to an arena filled with fans of the league’s 31st franchise.

McDavid’s victory capped a breakthrough sophomore season for the 20-year-old center, who won the league scoring title and led the Oilers back to the Stanley Cup playoffs after an 11-year absence. The former No. 1 pick beat out fellow finalists Sergei Bobrovsky of Columbus and Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby.

“I’m so proud to be in Edmonton,” McDavid said. “I’m so proud to be an Oiler, and so proud to play with the guys.”

Boston center Patrice Bergeron won the Selke Trophy for the fourth time as the NHL’s best defensive forward, and San Jose’s Brent Burns won his first Norris Trophy as the top defenseman. Toronto center Auston Matthews easily took the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie, and Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky won his second Vezina Trophy.

Nashville’s David Poile was named the NHL’s top executive after the Predators’ first Western Conference title, and Columbus’ John Tortorella won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s top coach.

Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson won the Bill Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Anderson left the Senators during the season to support his wife, Nicholle, in her fight against throat cancer, but returned to become Ottawa’s career victories leader.

Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau won the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanlike play.