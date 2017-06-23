Home / Latest News /
Man injured in shooting in central Arkansas, police say; 1 sought
By Emma Pettit
Police are searching for the shooter who struck a man in the arm in central Arkansas on Friday morning, officials said.
Officers were sent around 11:40 a.m. to an apartment in the 1400 block of Stanphill Road, Jacksonville police Lt. Brett Hibbs said in a news release.
At the apartment, police found a young man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to North Metro Medical Center for treatment, Hibbs said.
The victim's name was not released.
Police are searching for a man who is believed to be driving a green SUV, the release said.
