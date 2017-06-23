Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 23, 2017, 1:39 p.m.

Man injured in shooting in central Arkansas, police say; 1 sought

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:28 p.m.

Police are searching for the shooter who struck a man in the arm in central Arkansas on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers were sent around 11:40 a.m. to an apartment in the 1400 block of Stanphill Road, Jacksonville police Lt. Brett Hibbs said in a news release.

At the apartment, police found a young man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to North Metro Medical Center for treatment, Hibbs said.

The victim's name was not released.

Police are searching for a man who is believed to be driving a green SUV, the release said.

