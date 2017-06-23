Home / Latest News /
5 people electrocuted in pool at water park, later die
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish media reports say five people — three of them children — were electrocuted at a water park pool in northwest Turkey and have died.
The private Dogan news agency reported Friday that the three children were caught up in an electrical current in the pool at the park in the town of Akyazi, in Sakarya province. The park's manager and his son dived into the pool to try and save them.
Dogan said all five were rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. The report said an investigation is underway.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 5 people electrocuted in pool at water park, later die
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.