Police: Arkansas man found covered in blood on porch, admits to stabbing father
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 2:04 p.m.
An Arkansas man was arrested Wednesday after police found him covered in blood and he admitted to stabbing his father, officials said.
On Wednesday evening, someone called 911 about a domestic dispute at a home on Hars Creek Road in Ash Flat, according to a Sharp County sheriff's office news release.
At the home, authorities found 50-year-old Craig Cooke standing on the porch, covered in blood, the release said. Inside the residence, they found his father, 74-year-old Cleophas Cooke, lying on the couch with multiple stab wounds.
The older Cooke told police that his son attacked him, and the son admitted it, police said.
Officers said they found a large blood-stained knife in the 50-year-old's pocket.
The 74-year-old was taken to a trauma center, and his son was arrested.
Craig Cooke is being held at the Sharp County jail on a charge of first-degree battery.
