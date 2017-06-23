Boy killed after motorcycle drives off state highway, hits tree

A minor was killed in Cleburne County after his motorcycle hit a tree on an Arkansas highway on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A 2005 Yamaha was traveling north on Arkansas 25 in Ida shortly before 4 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The motorcycle ran off the road, hit a driveway embankment, then struck a tree, police said.

The driver, a minor, was fatally injured. Police did not report the name or age of the boy.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

According to preliminary data, at least 225 people have died on Arkansas roads this year.