Cards use home runs to rally past Travelers

Dakota Hudson allowed two runs over eight innings as the Springfield Cardinals defeated the Arkansas Travelers 4-2 on Thursday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Hudson (6-3) struck out five and walked one in 103 pitches.

Bruce Caldwell and Jesse Jenner each homered for the Cardinals. Jenner went 2 for 3 and scored a run. Oscar Mercado also had two hits for Springfield.

Travs starter Justin DeFratus (2-3) allowed 4 runs, 3 earned, on 7 hits in 6 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

The Travs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Chuck Taylor came home on a fielding error by Cardinals second baseman Dickie Joe Thon. But Springfield tied the game in the bottom of the first when Magneuris Sierra stole home plate.

Arkansas regained the lead, 2-1, in the top of the fifth inning. Ian Miller scored on Tyler Marlette's fielder's choice.

Springfield tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth with Jenner's home run, his second of the season.

Caldwell's two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning gave Springfield its first lead, 4-2.

Miller reached with a bunt single with two outs in the top of the ninth, but Taylor grounded out to end the game and Landon Beck earned his first save of the season.

Sports on 06/23/2017