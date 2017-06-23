D-line commit Emmit Gooden: Hog fans second to none

Arkansas defensive tackle commitment Emmit Gooden spoke in-depth about his pledge to the Hogs on Recruiting Thursday and why he believes the Razorback fan base is second to none.

Gooden, 6-4, 320 pounds, of Independence Community College in Kansas made an official visit to Fayetteville during the June 16-18 weekend.

He picked the Hogs over other scholarship offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Southern Cal, Mississippi State, Missouri, TCU, Louisville and others. He plans to graduate in December and enroll in January.

Gooden recorded 55 tackles, 4 sacks and 2 forced fumbles this past season. He was rated a 4-star prospect by ESPN coming out of Brownsville, (Tenn.) Haywood in 2016.