Driver killed, passenger hurt in 2-vehicle Arkansas wreck

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Boone County on Thursday afternoon, according to state police.

In a report, officials said that Douglas Dean Wilkes, 61, of Henryetta, Okla., was driving a 2007 Kia north on U.S. 65 near its intersection with state Highway 14 shortly before 2 p.m. A 2010 Chevrolet then attempted to turn left onto the state road and traveled into the path of the Kia, police said.

Douglas Dean Wilkes reportedly suffered fatal injuries in the crash, while a passenger in the Kia, Charla Wilkes, 61, also of Henryetta, Okla., was injured.

Officials said that conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Wilkes' death is at least the 226th reported on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.