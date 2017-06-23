Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 23, 2017, 5:24 p.m.

Family expecting euthanized dog's ashes gets frozen body instead

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.


BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania family expecting to pick up the ashes of their beloved pet were instead handed the animal's frozen body.

Lisa Horseman told WTAE-TV that the employees at Rainbow Veterinary Hospital in Darlington did not give an explanation when they handed her the frozen remains of her dog, Drew.

She and Marlane Engles had previously decided to have the sick pet euthanized. They had asked for him to be cremated at a nearby business but instead Engles recorded a video of employees carrying the remains wrapped in a blanket.

In a statement, Rainbow Veterinary Hospital said there was a "delay" with Horseman's burial request, but it was ultimately fulfilled.

Comments on: Family expecting euthanized dog's ashes gets frozen body instead

TrumpJongDum says... June 23, 2017 at 5:07 p.m.

This is news?

GoBigRed says... June 23, 2017 at 5:20 p.m.

TJD - It was either this or talk politics.

