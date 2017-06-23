Home / Latest News /
Former Arkansas TV host jailed on rape charge in Texas after 7-year-old sexually abused
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:46 a.m.
A former Univision Arkansas host was arrested in Texas on Wednesday in the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old, according to court and online records.
Victor Alvarez-Real, 35, of Springdale was booked into the North Tower of the Dallas County jail around 1 p.m. on a rape warrant from the Washington County sheriff's office, according to the online inmate roster. He was held in lieu of a $250,000.
In late October, a mother who knows Alvarez-Real took her 7-year-old child to a Springdale clinic for a rash, according to an arrest affidavit. The rash later tested positive for both herpes and chlamydia, the affidavit says.
Officials contacted the child abuse hotline, but the agency did not investigate because the circumstances did not "meet criteria," the document states.
In January, the child described the sexual abuse committed by Alvarez-Real to the mother, and the mother called police, the affidavit says.
When contacted by officials in January, Alvarez-Real denied any wrongdoing. An arrest warrant was issued in May.
In a previous statement, Pinnacle Media LLC/Univision said Alvarez-Real left the company in January.
"Pinnacle Media does not take any responsibility for personal actions of former employees," company president Gregory Fess said. "Pinnacle Media is proud to continue serving the communities in Arkansas as it has done for almost eight years."
BetterSkier says... June 23, 2017 at 1:20 p.m.
I hope his future roommates take note of this.
