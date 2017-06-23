Gomez drives in 5 runs as Rangers rout Blue Jays
AMERICAN LEAGUE
RANGERS 11, BLUE JAYS 4
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Carlos Gomez homered twice to drive in five runs and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-4 on Thursday for a split of their four-game series.
Mike Napoli and Robinson Chirinos also homered for the Rangers off Marcus Stroman (7-4).
Gomez has five home runs in his six games since returning from the disabled list last week after missing a month with a right hamstring strain. His three-run shot in the third ricocheted off the left-field foul pole and put Texas up 6-0, then he added a two-run home run in the seventh off reliever Cesar Valdez.
Texas (36-36) won for the ninth time in 13 games to get back to .500 before playing 20 of its next 26 games on the road.
The Blue Jays (35-37), who beat Texas in the AL Division Series each of the past two seasons, lost for the ninth consecutive time when they had a chance to reach .500 for the first time this season. They have been outscored 73-24 in those nine losses.
Martin Perez (4-6) went six innings, and all four runs he allowed came in the fifth. The lefty gave up 9 hits, at least 1 in each inning, with 3 strikeouts, 2 walks and 1 hit batter.
Adrian Beltre put the Rangers ahead to stay with an RBI double in the first, and Napoli's 14th home run was a two-run shot in the second. Chirinos made it 7-0 when he homered in the fourth.
Beltre added another double in the seventh, his 2,962nd hit, one behind Sam Crawford for 33rd all-time. He had a sacrifice fly in the eighth for his 1,587th RBI.
Stroman allowed a season-high 7 runs over 4 innings, with 5 strikeouts. The right-hander has lost consecutive starts after going 6-0 in his 10 games before that.
All of Toronto's runs came with two outs in the fifth. Dwight Smith Jr. was hit by a pitch, then scored on a double by Luke Maile. Russell Martin and Kendrys Morales had RBI singles, and another run scored on an error.
ASTROS 12, ATHLETICS 9 Josh Reddick homered and scored four runs, Jake Marisnick and Marwin Gonzalez each went deep, and Houston beat host Oakland. Reddick also doubled, tripled and drew a walk, and Marisnick and Gonzalez each drove in three runs. David Paulino (2-0) struck out 6 and gave up 3 runs, 7 hits and 2 walks.
INDIANS 6, ORIOLES 3 Austin Jackson had three hits and three RBIs, Erik Gonzalez homered and visiting Cleveland put on another offensive show at the expense of Baltimore. Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger (3-3) walked 4 and hit 2 batters in 5 innings, but he only gave up 2 runs to earn his first victory in 5 starts since May 20.
ANGELS 10, YANKEES 5 Albert Pujols lined a go-ahead single during a messy, four-run rally in the seventh inning and Los Angeles overcame Aaron Judge's major league-leading 25th home run to beat New York. The Angels took advantage of three errors and two wild pitches during a late surge.
WHITE SOX 9, TWINS 0 Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier each hit two-run home runs in the first inning, Jose Quintana cruised behind the extra support, and Chicago beat Minnesota after a rain-delayed start of 4 hours and 50 minutes. Quintana (4-8) scattered just five singles while striking out nine without a walk for his second consecutive victory.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
PHILLIES 5, CARDINALS 1 Aaron Nola pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning, Freddy Galvis and Tommy Joseph homered, and host Philadelphia beat St. Louis to stop a five-game losing streak. Joseph drove in three runs as Philadelphia, a major league-worst 23-48, won for just the second time in 15 games. Nola (4-5) allowed 1 run, 4 hits and 2 walks in 7 1/3 innings and struck out 8.
BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2 Corey Knebel broke Aroldis Chapman's modern-era record for most consecutive games by a reliever with a strikeout at a season's start, fanning a batter for the 38th consecutive game and closing out Milwaukee's victory over visiting Pittsburgh. Knebel struck out Josh Bell on a foul tip leading off the ninth. Chase Anderson (6-2) allowed 2 runs and 2 hits in 6 innings.
DIAMONDBACKS 10, ROCKIES 3 Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings hit three-run home runs, Zack Godley threw well into the eighth inning, and Arizona beat host Colorado. Goldschmidt finished with 3 hits and 4 RBI to increase his season total to 64, tops in the majors. Godley (3-1) allowed 3 runs on 4 hits and struck out 8 in 7-plus innings. He also helped himself with an RBI single in the eighth.
CUBS 11, MARLINS 1 Addison Russell had four hits, including a home run, to pace Chicago to a victory over Miami. Kris Bryant had a three-run home run, Willson Contreras added a two-run shot and Ian Happ also had four hits and drove in a pair for the Cubs, who have won four of five. Russell had two RBI. Jake Arrieta (7-5) pitched 7 innings, allowing 1 run and 6 hits, and struck out 3.
BRAVES 12, GIANTS 11 Lane Adams delivered a pinch-hit, three-run home run in Atlanta's eight-run fifth inning and the Braves beat Matt Cain and San Francisco in a rain-delayed game. The Braves and Giants combined for seven home runs, including four by Atlanta, and 31 hits.
