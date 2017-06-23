Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 23, 2017, 5:21 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Gunshot kills boy, 2, in Yell County

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:36 a.m.

DANVILLE -- Yell County authorities said Thursday that they believe the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy at his home near Danville earlier this week was accidental.

Family members told Yell County sheriff's deputies that they were unsure how the child, Jacob Chronister, reached the gun, which they said was normally kept on top of a bedroom cabinet.

"They indicated to officers that they had seen the child playing [in] the hallway and then they heard the weapon discharge," a sheriff's news release said.

Deputies said the toddler was dead from a single gunshot wound when they arrived at the home on Belleville Ridge Road just north of Danville on Tuesday night. Family members called 911 after the shooting.

Authorities have sent the child's body to the state medical examiner for autopsy. The sheriff's office said its investigation was continuing.

State Desk on 06/23/2017

Print Headline: Gunshot kills boy, 2, in Yell County

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Gunshot kills boy, 2, in Yell County

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

EDENFIVETOO says... June 23, 2017 at 4:02 a.m.

If the kid had been armed himself, maybe he could've defended himself. He should've been carrying.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online