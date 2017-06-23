• Carmino Giannone, 26, of Norristown, Pa., called it an "honest mistake" when he repossessed a minivan that had a sleeping 7-year-old in the rear seat, prompting screams from the child's mother and bystanders when he drove off and resulting in Philadelphia police stopping him 10 blocks away.

• Steve McCausland, a state police spokesman, said a bomb team removed and detonated five unexploded improvised bombs found in the basement of a home in Lincoln, Maine, where a 67-year-old man died in an explosion as he experimented with explosives.

• Kate Brown, the governor of Oregon, signed into law legislation allowing motorists who crash into animals to harvest the meat, making the state one of about 20 that allow people to salvage meat from roadkill.

• Sean Nguyen, 31, of Peabody, Mass., was arrested on assault and battery on a child and other charges after police say he grabbed his 11-year-old daughter by the neck and beat her with a belt because she installed the Snapchat app on her cellphone.

• Dennis Everette, 44, of Kansas City, Mo., faces federal child-pornography charges after prosecutors said a 7-year-old girl told investigators that Everette gave her a pack of gum to pose for nude photos, which were later found on his cellphone.

• Carl Fortune, 89, of Hyde Park, Vt., said thieves targeted his home along a busy road for a daytime burglary while he attended the funeral for his wife, Elaine, who recently died after a 25-year battle with cancer.

• David Beasley, a spokesman for England's Devon County Council, said about 30 boys won't be punished for wearing gray-and-white plaid skirts, like the female students' uniforms, to class in protest of the school dress code, which won't let them wear shorts during the current sweltering heat wave.

• Williem Ouw, an 84-year-old doctor in Broward County, Fla., was charged with conspiracy to distribute prescription drugs after prosecutors said he and three employees issued prescriptions for more than 400,000 oxycodone pills, 16,000 amphetamine pills and 64,000 morphine pills.

• Darias Lacour, 30, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced to 99 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in a car parked in an abandoned lot in 2015, after the cellphone recording he made of the attack was used to convict him during his trial.

