Johnny Depp jokes about assassinating Donald Trump

NEW YORK — Johnny Depp has sparked controversy for joking about assassinating Donald Trump during an appearance at a large festival in Britain.

"When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?" Depp asked the crowd at Glastonbury Festival, in reference to the death of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

The 54-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star then added: "I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been awhile and maybe it is time."

The Secret Service in a statement said Friday it "is aware of the comments in question. For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities."

Depp was at the festival Thursday to introduce a screening of his 2004 film The Libertine. He played Trump last year in a Funny or Die video parody of the businessman's 1987 book, The Art of the Deal.

Depp's remarks come weeks after The Public Theater in New York was criticized for its production of Julius Caesar that portrayed a Trump-like dictator in a business suit with a long tie who gets knifed to death onstage. The theater said it never advocates violence as a solution to political problems.

The show followed condemnation for comedian Kathy Griffin, who lost her job co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special and had all her coming comedy shows canceled after posing for a photograph in which she gripped a likeness of the president's severed, bloody head.