Kensett man dies in street, police say
KENSETT -- White County sheriff's investigators were interviewing a "person of interest" Wednesday in the early morning death of a Kensett man.
The sheriff's office identified the victim as Donavan L. Branch, 24, who was found lying in the street with "obvious wounds" at 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Kensett shortly after 1 a.m.
The person of interest had not been arrested in the death, and authorities did not release a name.
Chief Deputy Phillip Miller said in a news release that medical responders determined Branch was dead at the scene. Branch's body was sent to the state medical examiner's officer for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, Miller said. The deputy did not elaborate on the kind of wounds Branch suffered.
Sheriff's detectives were investigating the death, which was being treated as a homicide. The Kensett Police Department requested the assistance of the sheriff's office.
Kensett has a population of about 1,700.
