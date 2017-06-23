Little Rock restaurant robber 'sounded like' fired worker, police told

A man who robbed a Subway in Little Rock at gunpoint Thursday night sounded to one person at the scene like a worker who had been fired, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The holdup happened about 8:45 p.m. at the Subway at 3400 S. University Ave.

An employee told investigators that the robber pointed a gun and demanded cash from the register. He fled north from the restaurant after getting an undisclosed amount of money, according to the report.

The man "sounded like a former employee" who had been fired, one woman at the restaurant told investigators, according to the report. It wasn't clear if the woman was a current employee.

No suspect was named in the report.