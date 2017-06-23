Home / Latest News /
Little Rock restaurant robber 'sounded like' fired worker, police told
This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.
A man who robbed a Subway in Little Rock at gunpoint Thursday night sounded to one person at the scene like a worker who had been fired, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The holdup happened about 8:45 p.m. at the Subway at 3400 S. University Ave.
An employee told investigators that the robber pointed a gun and demanded cash from the register. He fled north from the restaurant after getting an undisclosed amount of money, according to the report.
The man "sounded like a former employee" who had been fired, one woman at the restaurant told investigators, according to the report. It wasn't clear if the woman was a current employee.
No suspect was named in the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock restaurant robber 'sounded like' fired worker, police told
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.