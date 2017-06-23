Man accused of pistol-whipping, robbing Arkansas resident in home invasion

A man was arrested Thursday after he forced his way into the apartment of a Fayetteville man, pistol-whipped him and stole around $400 with two other robbers, police said.

A victim told officers that around 7:30 p.m. June 16, three armed men forced their way into his apartment in the 2000 block of North Chestnut Avenue, Fayetteville police spokesman Sgt. Craig Stout said.

One of the men, later identified as 21-year-old Patrick Banks, struck the victim with a pistol and took his wallet, the victim told police. Banks also threatened to kill the man if he did not open his safe, Stout said.

Around $400 and two iPhones were stolen from the victim, Stout said.

Banks was arrested Thursday and faces charges of aggravated residential burglary, terroristic threatening, false imprisonment and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

He was booked into Washington County jail and held in lieu of $25,000 bond.

A court date is scheduled for July 17.