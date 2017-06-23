Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 23, 2017, 1:20 p.m.

Man driving on wet Arkansas road ejected, killed after vehicle hits bridge railing

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:00 p.m.

A driver was killed early Friday after his vehicle struck a bridge railing, ejecting him, in Ouachita County, police said.

A 2006 Volvo was heading south on Arkansas 7 near the Ouachita-Union county border around 3:20 a.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The driver lost control and struck a bridge railing, which ejected him from the vehicle, police said. Alan K. Clark, 53, of Houston was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions were rainy and wet, and no one else was reported injured in the wreck.

At least 225 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

