Man pleads guilty, gets life sentence in killing of Arkansas sheriff's deputy, 2 others

DARDANELLE — A man charged in the shooting deaths of an Arkansas sheriff's lieutenant, a woman and a teenage girl pleaded guilty Friday, avoiding a possible death penalty but ensuring he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

James Arthur Bowden, 42, appeared in a Yell County courtroom Friday morning and pleaded guilty to three counts of capital murder in the deaths of Yell County sheriff's office Lt. Kevin Mainhart, 46, Rita Miller, 61, and Ciera Miller, 17.

"I’m really sorry about what happened," Bowden told the family of the three victims after entering the plea. "I can’t be forgiven, so I won’t ask."

Mainhart was shot when he stopped Bowden near Slo Fork Road, just off Arkansas 27 on May 11.

Around 7:45 a.m. that day, a neighbor told police Bowden was back at his residence on Gum Springs Road and that he "may have shot some people," police said.

The bodies of Rita Miller and Ciera Miller were reportedly found in the front yard. Bowden was inside the home with a hostage — Haley McHam, 31, of Yell County.

After a a 7-hour standoff, Bowden released McHam and surrendered without incident. His sister, Julie Inmon, previously told The Associated Press that her brother is mentally ill.

McHam gave a victim's impact statement at Bowden's hearing Friday.

Rita Miller’s son, Chris Miller, also gave a victim impact statement during his sentencing. An official from Arkansas State Police spoke on behalf of Mainhart’s family.

Defense attorney Bill James who represented Bowden said in a phone interview following the hearing that he was “glad we were able to complete it as quickly as we did.”

“It was going to be a hard case for everybody, especially, obviously, the family of the people who were deceased,” James said.

“He knew he couldn't make it better. But he didn't want to cause any more pain," James said of his client.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.