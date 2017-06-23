Police: Man steals multiple vehicles, leads authorities on chase, crashes on I-630 in Little Rock

A man was arrested Friday morning after he led authorities on a chase through Pulaski County, crashed two stolen vehicles and hit a police unit on Interstate 630, officials said.

The investigation started when the Pulaski County sheriff’s office took a call about a vehicle break-in on Burlingame Road outside Little Rock city limits earlier Friday morning, Lt. Cody Burk said.

A detective was on his way to work and went to the scene, Burk said. He found a man who matched the suspect’s description, but that man jumped in a vehicle and took off, Burk said.

Pulaski County deputies pursued the man, who crashed his vehicle and took off running through a nearby wooded area, Burk said. The man then stole a vehicle and drove away from authorities, he said.

The man later crashed that vehicle, Burk said, and then stole another one. The locations of the two crashes were not immediately known.

During the pursuit, the man wound through parts of Little Rock including on Rodney Parham Road, Markham Street and University Avenue around Park Plaza mall, Burk said. He was going around 35 to 40 mph and likely only reached 60 mph at his fastest, Burk said.

The man got on and off and back on I-630 in Little Rock until he ran into the left side of a Pulaski County sheriff’s office vehicle at the Cumberland Street overpass, Burk said. At that point, the man's vehicle was missing a right front tire and he was driving on the rim, he said.

No one was injured in any of the wrecks, Burk said.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, surrendered after the I-630 wreck, Burk said.