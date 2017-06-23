FOOTBALL

Carr agrees to extension

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr finalized a five-year contract extension Thursday that will keep him with the team through the 2022 season. Carr tweeted that an agreement had been reached to add five years to his current rookie deal that expires after this season. The contract will be worth $125 million, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not released. NFL Network first reported the terms of the contract. The Raiders are counting on Carr to be the face of the franchise when it moves to Las Vegas for the 2020 season and are paying him that way. The $25 million per year in new money is the richest contract ever in the NFL, beating out the $24.8 million a year Andrew Luck got from Indianapolis. Both sides had expressed a strong interest in signing a long-term deal with Carr, who was scheduled to enter the final year of his rookie contract. Carr had imposed a deadline of the start of training camp in late July. In 2016, Carr led seven fourth-quarter comebacks while completing a career-high 63.8 percent of his passes. He threw for 3,937 yards with 28 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 15 games.

Chiefs extend Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday they had signed Coach Andy Reid to a contract extension, and then revealed less than an hour later that they parted ways with General Manager John Dorsey. Reid was entering the final year of a five-year deal. The terms of the extension were not announced Thursday. Those were massive decisions handed down by chairman Clark Hunt in a pair of statements on what is typically a quiet week in the offseason. Dorsey arrived from Green Bay with a reputation for being a savvy scout, his track record working in the front office of the Packers seemingly impeccable. And over the past four seasons, he managed to turn a roster with a few big names but little depth into one of the strongest in the league. It still wasn't enough to keep his job with the Chiefs. Just like Reid, Dorsey was entering the final year of a five-year contract. But unlike his close friend, he was informed by Hunt that his contract would not be extended. So the two agreed to part ways now rather than wait until next offseason, leaving a significant void in the front office. Hunt did not say who will handle the GM duties on an interim basis, though Reid juggled coaching and personnel decisions in Philadelphia with varying levels of success.

Kush dead at 88

Frank Kush, the fearsome coach who transformed Arizona State from a backwater football program into a powerhouse, has died. He was 88. Arizona State confirmed the death on Thursday. Kush compiled a 176-54-1 record while coaching the Sun Devils from 1958 to 1979. His teams won two Border Conference and seven Western Athletic Conference titles. Arizona State won the Peach Bowl in 1970 and the first three Fiesta Bowls. His 1975 team went 12-0, capped by a 17-14 Fiesta Bowl victory over Nebraska. Kush's intense style figured prominently in his firing in October 1979 for what the university said was his interference in an internal investigation of allegations by a former player of physical and mental harassment against the coach. He was head coach of the NFL's Colts for two years in Baltimore and one in Indianapolis from 1982 to 1984, compiling an 11-28-1 record. Kush also spent one season as head coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. After a period of estrangement, Arizona State welcomed Kush back in 1996, holding a "Frank Kush Day" and naming the playing field at Sun Devil Stadium "Frank Kush Field." He was hired as an assistant to the athletic director in 2000, helping with fundraising efforts. Kush was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

BASEBALL

Cubs demote Schwarber

The Chicago Cubs sent Kyle Schwarber down to Class AAA Iowa on Thursday, giving the slumping slugger a chance to catch his breath after a difficult start to the season. The Cubs also placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day disabled list before their series opener at Miami. Outfielder Mark Zagunis and right-hander Dylan Floro were brought up from Chicago's top farm club. Heyward has an abrasion on his left hand. His DL stint was made retroactive to Monday. Schwarber, 24, made his major league debut in 2015 and hit .246 with 16 home runs and 43 RBI in 69 games. He missed most of last season with a leg injury after a frightening outfield collision, then returned in October to help the Cubs win the World Series for the first time since 1908. But the No. 4 pick in the 2014 amateur draft has struggled so far this year. He is batting .171 with 12 home runs and 28 RBI.

HOCKEY

Oilers, Islanders make deal

The Edmonton Oilers traded forward Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders on Thursday for forward Ryan Strome. Eberle has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past four seasons, and had a career-high 34 in 2011-2012. But he had two assists in 13 playoff games this spring and was criticized for his lackluster play. Eberle, 27, is entering the fifth year of a six-year contract worth $36 million and had been a frequent subject of trade rumors. The Oilers selected Eberle with the No. 22 pick in the 2008 draft. He has 165 goals and 217 assists over 507 career NHL games, all with Edmonton. Strome, who turns 24 next month, was selected fifth overall by the Islanders in 2011. He had 30 points (13-17) in 69 games last season and has 126 points (45-81) in 258 career games.

GOLF

Spieth leads Travelers

Making his debut at the Connecticut course, Jordan Spieth had eight birdies and a bogey for a 7-under par 63 and a one-stroke lead in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. Spieth birdied five of the first eight holes and took sole possession of the lead on the final hole, hitting a wedge to 4 feet for birdie on the par-4 18th. The two-time major champion tied for 35th on Sunday in the U.S. Open at Erin Hills. Johnson Wagner and Brett Stegmaier, a Connecticut native who grew up about 25 miles from the course in Madison, were tied for second. David Lingmerth (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 67. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) started the first round with a 2-under 68. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 1-under 69 and Bryce Molder (Conway) had a 70.

Garcia 2 strokes off lead

Sergio Garcia opened his first event in Europe since his Masters victory by shooting a bogey-free 6-under 66 to lie two strokes off the lead at the BMW International Open in Munich. Wade Ormsby (64) took the overnight lead from Thomas Detry (65), and Joost Luiten and Thorbjorn Olesen (66) were tied for third with Garcia. Garcia opened with six birdies while Ormsby, who arrived at the Eichenried course on the back of three missed cuts, returned to fine form with eight. Defending champion Henrik Stenson (67) was among 12 players tied for sixth.

Sports on 06/23/2017